ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Special Olympics New York athletes and volunteers will visit over 40 Applebee’s locations to raise funds and awareness for the organization. Local law enforcement representatives, coaches, volunteers, family members, and Unified Sports partners will all be in attendance.

“We rely on our communities to come out and support their local athletes at events like these,” said Stacey Hengsterman, President and CEO of Special Olympics New York. “They never disappoint. We can’t wait to see them Wednesday night. Together, we’ll help our athletes go for the gold.”

Athletes will also be on-hand collecting donations for their upcoming trip to Orlando in June. All donations will directly support the athletes of Special Olympics New York.

Participating Capital Region Applebee’s locations:

Queensbury, 255 Quaker Rd

Rensselaer, 594 N Greenbush Rd

Schenectady, 2400 Cambridge Rd

Latham, 555 Troy Schenectady Rd

Glenville, 268 Saratoga Rd

Glenmont, 291 Rte 9W

Photo: Colonie Police Department

Special Olympics New York will also be hosting its Capital District Region aquatics competition Tuesday night, April 26, at Mohonasen High School. That event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., and spectators are welcome.