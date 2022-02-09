SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is now accepting applications for the 2022 County Initiative Program (CIP). Grants are available to local organizations in support of historic preservation, the performing, visual and literary arts, or programs promoting tourism.

The county said a total of $60,000 is available. The proposed projects must take place between March 1 and February 28, 2023. Applications must be submitted by March 4.

“Schenectady County has a vibrant arts community, and the County Legislature is happy to support many of the local events our friends and families look forward to every year,” said Schenectady County Legislator Richard Patierne. “We encourage organizations who host events or projects that support historic preservation, the arts or promote tourism within the county to apply for a CIP grant.”

Schenectady County said the Legislature has invested over $830,000 of the county’s Hotel/Motel Bed Tax through CIP since 2002. The Hotel/Motel Bed Tax, which is paid by individuals staying at Schenectady County hotels and motels, is used to support Proctors Theatre, fund Discover Schenectady, and to sponsor other events.

In 2021, $30,000 was awarded to 31 organizations across the county, including Empire State Youth

Orchestra, Kids Art Festival, the Freedom Park Concert Series, the Gazette Holiday Parade, and the

Glenville Oktoberfest.

Organizations can find out more about the program on the Schenectady County website.