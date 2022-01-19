Applications open for CAP COM’s non-profit infrastructure grant program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CAP COM Federal Credit Union has opened applications for its CAP COM Cares Foundation Infrastructure Grant Initiative. The program is designed to help non-profits receive funding for projects that are traditionally more difficult to find funding for.

“We are thrilled to continue the Infrastructure Grant Initiative”, said Becky Daniels, Director of Community Engagement for CAP COM Federal Credit Union. “The mission of our CAP COM Cares Foundation it to nurture our community by supporting large and small local organizations dedicated to improving the lives of families in the Capital Region. The Infrastructure Initiative will allow us to support new projects, that normally are hard to fund. We are looking forward to partnering with new and existing partners on some special upcoming projects.”

Grants can include requests for projects such as septic systems, equipment and hardware, computer programs and other items that are vital for organizations to serve their constituents.

In 2021, the initiative awarded $100,000 to 20 Capital Region non-profit organizations. This year, CAP COM will be awarding 10 non-profits with $10,000 each.

Non-profits can apply for a grant on the CAP COM website. The deadline to apply is February 18.