Albany Police Officers Union President responds to Mayor’s executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s executive order enacting regulation on local law enforcement, the President of the Albany Police Officers Union sent a scathing letter on Wednesday excoriating new requirements.
In the letter, Gregory McGee says Sheehan’s order insults every police officer in the country, taking offense at the “inflammatory” claim that officers nationwide are engaging in excessive force.
“Its disheartening to all the officers across the country to judge us based off of what 4 officers in Minneapolis did. We don’t stand for that and we don’t believe what those officers did,” explained McGee.
McGee says the Albany Police Department has never been trained to use choke holds or knee on the neck tactics.
“We are not taught knee on the neck, or carotid artery restraints. These tactics are completely forbidden. I remember signing an order in 2014 that specially outlines that we are not allowed to do that,” said McGee.
McGee says moving forward he wished Mayor Sheehan would have shed some light on all the great things Albany Police Officers are doing, instead of making it seem like they don’t.
Take a look at the original letter from the APOU president below:
Common Councilman Owusu Anane, who represents Ward 10 in Pine Hills, says what Mayor Sheehan did is the step in the right direction.
“Silence is violence and especially now this not a time for divisive rhetoric. This a time for all of us to come together as one,” said Anane.
He tweeted his own response, with “TRY AGAIN” stamped in bold red letters on McGee’s missive.
NEWS10 ABC reached out to Mayor Sheehan’s office for comment.
“We’re going to let the statement stand on this issue. The is the first of a series of reforms.”
