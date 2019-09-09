Anti-vaccination group protests new law in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anti-vaccination groups were out in force in Albany on Monday to demand changes to New York State’s new vaccination law on behalf of their kids.

The New York Alliance for Vaccine Rights said it’s their “mission to protect parental choice when it comes to vaccination.”

They said the Board of Regents has the power to ignore the state’s new law since it prevents a minority population from going to school. But state and federal courts in Albany have upheld the state’s authority to prevent unvaccinated children from going to school if the pose a health risk to their classmates.