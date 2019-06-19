Anti-gang program brings cops and kids together

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The LEADership project is a 5th grade anti-gang initiative in Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Lansingburgh school districts. Local, state, and federal law enforcement leaders met at the Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology in Albany on Wednesday to wrap up the program’s 8th year.

U.S. Attorney Grant Jaquith is responsible for the program this year. He said having officers teaching students directly bridges a gap between what kids hear about police on the streets, and what the police can actually do for them.

“They might have a different perception from viewing incidents that happened elsewhere, or on the street,” he said. “But when they actually interact with law enforcement people one on one, they get a true sense that we’re all in this together.”

Seven fifth grade students participated in the news conferece, speaking about what they learned from the LEADership project.