Another injured in fourth Albany shooting Tuesday night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a fourth shooting Tuesday night.
Police said a male was shot in the abdomen at First Street and Lexington Avenue. He is being treated at Albany Medical Center.
Three other male victims were being treated at Albany Med for gunshot wounds Tuesday.
One was shot in the foot on Bleecker Terrace. Another was shot in the torso in the area of Robin and Sherman Streets. And another man was also shot in the torso on Livingston Avenue between Judson Street and Thornton Street.
All the shootings remain under investigation.
