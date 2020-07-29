Another injured in fourth Albany shooting Tuesday night

first street lexington avenue albany shooting steve smith

Police said a male was shot in the abdomen at First Street and Lexington Avenue in Albany on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Twitter/Officer Steve Smith)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a fourth shooting Tuesday night.

Police said a male was shot in the abdomen at First Street and Lexington Avenue. He is being treated at Albany Medical Center.

Three other male victims were being treated at Albany Med for gunshot wounds Tuesday.

One was shot in the foot on Bleecker Terrace. Another was shot in the torso in the area of Robin and Sherman Streets. And another man was also shot in the torso on Livingston Avenue between Judson Street and Thornton Street.

All the shootings remain under investigation.

