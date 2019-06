SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A black bear has been spotted in Schenectady County for the second day in a row.

Schenectady Police confirm the bear was spotted in the Woodlawn neighborhood which is near Brown School and Paige Elementary School.

We heard that there was a bear sighting in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police are aware and are patrolling the area.— Schenectady Schools (@SCSchools) June 14, 2019

Sergeant Matt Dearing says the animal was last seen going back into the preserve and wooded area.

Schenectady Police are patrolling the area but have not increased their patrols.