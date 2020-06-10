Anonymous donor gives 300 boxed DiBella’s meals to healthcare workers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Supporting healthcare workers can take a lot of forms. On Wednesday, an anonymous donor gave 300 boxed lunches to healthcare workers at Samaritan Hospital.

The donation was part of DiBella’s Subs “Pay It Forward” campaign. Any customer can donate a tray of subs to first responders. They’ll then get 50 percent off their order.

DiBella’s covers the cost for the rest of the order and takes care of delivery.

The campaign is still going on at all DiBella’s locations in the area.

