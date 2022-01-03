Annual tree and shrub seedling sale kicks off in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual tree and shrub spring seedling sale has kicked off at the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery in Saratoga Springs. The sale is open to the public and runs until May 13.

“The DEC tree nursery in Saratoga grows stock on-site from local seed sources, creating seedlings well-suited to New York’s climate,” said Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Widely used for reforestation and conservation efforts across the state, these seedlings fulfill a vital niche in the conservation of our natural resources.”

More than 50 conifer and hardwood species are available in bundles of 25 or more. Several mixed species packets are also available. Seedlings are a minimum of 5 inches tall and one to three years old depending on the species.

The DEC said there are many environmental, economic, and social reasons to plant trees. Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making them a tool in the fight against climate change. Trees also lower heating and cooling costs, provide food and shelter for native wildlife, improve water quality by filtering runoff, prevent erosion, and increase overall public health and well-being.

DEC is also accepting applications for the nursery’s School Seedling Program. From now until March 31, schools and youth education organizations across New York can apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings to plant with their students.

For more information including how to order, you can visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage on the DEC website. Some species sell out early, so the DEC recommends to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date information.