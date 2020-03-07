Annual STRIDE Wounded Warrior Snowfest welcome dinner held

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans, who were injured defending the United States, were honored as part of the 15th annual STRIDE Wounded Warrior Snowfest welcome dinner.

The dinner helps kick off a four-day weekend where the injured veterans are honored by the Capital Region community. They will also receive skiing and snowboarding lessons at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort.

Local veterans said that, without STRIDE, they would not be where they are today.

“Having suffered the injuries that I suffered in Afghanistan, with brain injury and PTSD, I honestly believe, if it wasn’t for STRIDE, I would be a statistic today,” combat medic Sfc. Sherwood Palitsch said.

NEWS10’s John Gray emceed the event, which included famous former Navy SEAL Don Shipley as a guest speaker.

