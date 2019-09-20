Annual Ride for Missing Children kicks off at Voorheesville Elementary School

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every year, nearly 19,000 children go missing in New York State. While some are gone only hours, others have been missing for decades.

“It’s a tragedy that effects everyone,” said Veronic Frear,whose son Craig disapeared 15 years ago. “No matter your color, no matter your income, it effects everyone. It’s a horrible nightmare. It really is.”

Frear says she has been taking part in the Annual Ride for Missing Children, a bike ride of over 100 miles, since it started in the Capital Region over a decade ago.

“It’s a day for the families to unite, to be together,” said Frear. “It’s a horrible family to be a part of, but we have gotten to know each other well over the years and know each one of each others cases.”

“To prevent other parents from going through similar tragedies, the Ride for Missing Children raises money for the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, all while teaching kids how to stay safe.”

Ed Suk, Director of the NY Regional Office of the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children says the plan is to stop at elementary schools every 18 mils or so throughout the day starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m.

“We are providing safety education and imprinting really good material in the minds of kids on how to be safer online,” Suk said.

The Ride for Missing Children made their first stop of the day at Voorheesville Elementary School where they were greeted by a crowd of excited students.

The students chanted and cheered on the more than 100 cyclists. Some of their teachers and the school’s principal participating int he event as well.

“It inspires hope. It inspires unity. And a message of protection for all kids in all communities,” said Suk.