Annual Pizza and Wing Bowl benefits Yates Mansion

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The community of Glenville came together on Thursday for the annual Pizza and Wing Bowl.

Seven vendors showcased all different styles and flavors of pizza and wings. And while the food tasted excellent, it was an opportunity for restaurants and the town to grow.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration of the Yates Mansion in Glenville.

“Just last year it was designated as a historical building, and some of the people here in Glenville did a great job of pushing that through, and now we are just trying to support it and revive it, so basically, the community is coming together to do that,” Ross Grasso, of Benevento Pizzeria, said.

This is the third year of the Pizza and Wing Bowl.