TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area held its annual Futures Gala Thursday night.

This year’s theme was Superheroes Unmasked.

The fundraiser was held at the Franklin Plaza Ballroom in Troy. Some of your favorite superheroes were there to make sure everyone was entertained.

There was also food, drinks and live music from local singing sensation Moriah Formica, who was featured on “The Voice.”