Annual Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner still on for 2020 with a new look

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers of the Annual Equinox Thanksgiving Community Dinner announced the new look for this year’s event Friday morning. While the event won’t take place in person, organizers said they are working on a design that will still ensure the community gets fed.

“Rather than crowds of volunteers preparing meals, we will purchase specially made Thanksgiving dinners from local restaurants, caterers, grocery stores and others. In this way, we can safely continue our cherished community tradition while also supporting local businesses–so many of which have donated food items to our dinner in the past and are now struggling during the pandemic,” said Christina Buff Rajotte, Equinox Director of Development & Marketing.

Instead of cooking the meals, event organizers plan to raise $100,000 to purchase and deliver 10,000 meals. Additionally, St. Peter’s Health Partners and CDPHP and its food services partner, Eurest, will be making and donating 1,000 meals.

“Last year, we provided nearly 11,000 meals to our Capital Region neighbors in need,” Rajotte said.

Contactless delivery will be available for those who order meals this year. Event organizers are finalizing the details of a “T-Day Hotline” that will serve as a line where people can order the food.

“At this time of year when we all take the time to be thankful for all the gifts we have in our lives and to recognize how fractured our country is, we hope this community effort to provide holiday dinners to those most in need will be a healing moment that we can carry forward in to 2021,” commented Virginia Golden, Equinox CEO.

