ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 9th annual Charity Hike in Downtown Albany will take place on Saturday, November 12 from noon until 4:45 p.m. The hike will benefit Camp Bravehearts, an oncology camp for women experiencing cancer.

Local volunteers will join four Downton Albany business owners to host the annual hike. The event features live music, silent auction, food and drink, wine pulls and more. A live auction featuring guest auctioneers Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Times Union Senior Writer Steve Barnes will culminate the event.

Camp Bravehearts is an experience of learning, healing, supporting, and sharing, Bravehearts has provided over 6,000 women with weekends of education, challenge, pampering, inspiration, and support. The camp provides scholarships to all campers, charging only a nominal fee for the weekend, and fully funding those with financial hardship. Bravehearts President Karen Haag, describing the important work being performed by her organization stated ”This powerful sisterhood provides love, friendship, and support for women dealing with a cancer diagnosis. The love and bonds formed at camp play a crucial role in the emotional healing of our campers.”

Businesses participating in the Charity Hike

Stop one: McGeary’s Irish Pub, Clinton Square

Stop two: The Yard, Sheridan Avenue, and Chapel Street

Stop three: The Hollow, Columbia and Pearl Streets

Stop four: Dawn’s Victory Café, Sheridan Avenue east of Chapel Street

Mike D’Attilio, leader of the dedicated group of volunteers organizing their 9th annual Hike added “our team recognizes the positive impact that the Bravehearts folks have had on the thousands of women who have turned to them for some much-needed relief and support during a terrifying period of their lives. So, we feel that we are clearly the benefactors here, having experienced the satisfaction brought about by knowing that we have done our part to help.”.