Annual Capital Region Apple & Wine Festival to take place

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 27th annual Capital Region Apple & Wine Festival is taking place this weekend.

The event showcases over 18 winery and distilleries across New York State. There will also be an entertainment section with live music and a haunted house for both adults and kids.

But, of course, it wouldn’t be a fall festival without cider doughnuts.

“It’s the start of the fall festival season. It’s the start of apple season, as we call it,” Altamont Orchards co-owner Jim Abbruzzese said. “We get people in the mood to get cider and doughnuts; enjoy the agriculture we’re offering in the upstate New York area. We’ve been doing it so long that I’ve had employees here that worked as teenagers on the farm, in the store, and help us out for the festival. Now, they come with their children, so it’s cool seeing a second generation of people coming to our event.”

If you’re thinking about stopping by, it starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is being held at the Altamont Fairgrounds.