COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County Sunshine Fair is approaching its 150th anniversary. Despite a rainy opening day, officials say turn out was good for day two on Wednesday.

There were sheep, goat, roosters and everything in between.

“The favorite attraction I believe is the Agriculture and animals. not many people are able to have a hands-on experience to touch a sheep a cow a chicken a rabbit and our exhibitors go out of their way to educate the public” said fair VP Lois Goblet.

MORE NEWS from NEWS 10

It feels like old mc Donald’s farm come to life, except it’s the various smaller farms at the Schoharie County’s Sunshine Fair. It’s animals galore for kids like Kendall, Gio, and Sean to explore. The children telling us their favorite attractions:

SOT, Kendall, 6yo

“Dogs, cows, and ummm…the pigs” said 6 year old Kendall. “Umm… I like the rides cows” 3 year old Gio added, “and…just cows” 4 year old Sean said shyly.

It’s not just fun in games — and there’s so many of them — the fair has a crucial economic impact on vendors like Danyel Morace, the manager of All American concessions.

“If the fair doesn’t do good, our business doesn’t do well, so it’s nice to have the economy back up, to kind of help us be able to grow as a small business” the lemonade stand owner told us.

The fair runs from August 8th to 13th.