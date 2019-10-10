Animal oxygen masks donated to Albany FD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local group of animal lovers stepped up to help protect pets and working dogs in Albany.

The Albany Kennel Club donated a series of oxygen masks specially designed to fit around an animal’s muzzle to the city’s fire department. The three sizes of masks fit almost any animal, including cats and dogs, big or small.

Club members said they felt they needed to do something to protect people’s pets and service dogs in case they’re ever caught in a fire or other disaster.

“Whether they’re animals they find in a fire under the bed, or they’re animals picked up off the road that have been hit, or whether its a hot or a cold day,” Barbara Vanschoick with Albany Kennel Club said. “It’s still Albany that answers the call, and they should have the ability to save our animals.”

The club hopes the masks will save countless animals in the years to come.