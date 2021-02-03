Animal neglect investigation update: Charges pending

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When an animal neglect investigation began on January 26 in Rensselaer County, hundreds of animals were removed from a family-run farm. Now, over a week later, animal evaluations are finalizing the possible charges the family could face.

Dr. Holly Baker, the Director of Veterinary Services at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, said these examinations are thorough and take time.

“It does back us up,” Baker said. “So, here we are a week later, and I am trying to play catch up.”

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, North Greenbush Police, and their many partners had to retrieve nearly 200 animals after veterinarians determined that all of them had to be removed.

Domestic animals—cats, dogs, and one pig—were taken to the Humane Society for care. All other animals—cows, ducks, chickens, and turkeys—were split up amongst local farms.

“I believe most of the evaluations have been done. Depending on how many animals, it does take a while,” Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO of Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, said.

However, not all of those animals were willing to go without a struggle.

“We had a couple animals that got away on us,” North Greenbush Chief of Police David Keevern said. “A couple cows jumped the fence. So, we’ve been working for the last week to get those cows in.”

Keevern said that’s not the only thing holding up the investigation, though.

“We don’t know about charges just yet. We are still trying to figure all that out based on conditions of the animals and what the legal statutes are,” Keevern said.

Although the family has released almost all of their animals over to authorities permanently, they are still fighting for custody of a few of their domestic animals currently in the care of Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

At this time, the only animal up for adoption is Mabel, the pot-bellied pig. The rest of the adoptable animals will be available pending medical care and custody decisions.

“These animals should have never been in this situation,” Bouk said. “If a family farm is starting to feel like they cannot take care of them, they should have contacted someone, us.”

Keevern said it’s an unusual case for the department, but they should have a decision on charges and the custody of the animals by Friday, February 5.