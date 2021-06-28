Animal advocates warn of summer dangers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With temperatures in the 90s this week, animal advocates are pointing out the dangers the heatwave can have on pets.

Tara Manzer at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has seen the impact a loss of a pet who has overheated can have on a family.

“You know, you just think you’re going to be in the store for just a second and then you’re delayed, and then [the animal] is in that car for longer than expected,” Manzer said.

The ASPCA says, on an 85 degree day, it takes only 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 102 degrees. Doing things like cracking the vehicle’s window and parking in shady spots offer little help to cool a car down.

“People are stupid. I mean that’s the best thing that I can say. That’s about all I can say about this. You don’t leave an animal in a car,” said Executive Director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation Libby Post.

It’s illegal in New York for a “Good Samaritan” to break a window to save an animal in distress. Instead, Post urges people to call 911.

“People just think, ‘Oh, I’m just running in for 10 minutes it will be ok.’ Well, it’s not ok. And it’s not just in cars. I mean, there are people who tether their dogs outside without shelter in extreme heat,” Post said.

Manzer said she just wants people to do the right thing. Paws on hot pavement and overheating on walks are all threats to a pet’s health. These are things she’s hoping pet owners will keep an eye out for this summer.

“One of the simplest things is when you’re taking them out for a walk, you want to go early in the day before the heat really gets up there, and [also] go later at night,” Manzer said.