ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anderson Center for Autism and SUNY Empire State College announced Wednesday that registration is now open for the second annual 2022 Partners in Applied Behavior Analysis Virtual Conference, designed to educate participants on how to best support quality of life for people with autism throughout the lifespan using Applied Behavior Analysis. Presenters will include domestic and international experts, including keynote speaker Deb Thivierge, BCaBA, CBAA, founder and chief executive director of The Elija School in Levittown.

The event will take place on Friday, November 18, and will offer a single-track, synchronous, or asynchronous conference experience. Registrants can watch live on November 18, 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., or watch asynchronously at a later time. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn six BCBA Learning CEs or six New York State Continuing Teacher and Leader Education Hours.

“We are thrilled to offer this virtual program in partnership with SUNY Empire State College, and hope that it will empower participants with the knowledge and skills needed to more confidently and effectively optimize the quality of life for people with autism across the lifespan,” said Patrick Paul, CEO/Executive Director at Anderson Center for Autism.

Lauren Allen of SUNY Empire Center for Autism Advocacy: Research, Education, and Supports (CAARES) continued, “we are eager to continue our collaboration with Anderson Center for Autism as we host the second annual Partners in Applied Behavior Analysis Conference on November 18th. This year’s presentations and panels will focus on service delivery with Autistic adults and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Emphasis will be placed on approaches that enable practitioners and caregivers to promote the dignity, self-determination, and quality of life of the adults they support in a manner that prioritizes client values and preferences.”

“We will welcome speakers from diverse identities and backgrounds, who will share lived and professional experiences through a lens of supporting dignity and self-determination,” said Added Noor Syed, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA Assistant Professor of Applied Behavior Analysis, Clinical Coordinator, and founding Director of the Center for Autism Inclusivity (Research, Education, and Services) with SUNY Empire State College. “We are thrilled to make the conference as accessible as possible for colleagues around the world through scholarships and virtual sessions.”

The conference announcement comes on the heels of news that Anderson Center for Autism continues to make progress on plans to open an additional location at 7 Century Hill Drive in Latham, where it will house Anderson Center Clinic and a second site for Anderson Early Learning Academy. The Early Learning Academy program is rooted in the evidence-based practices of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), the very methodology that will be the focus of the November 18 conference.

“We are working to address the fact that Capital Region stakeholders have been communicating a need for more autism services in that geographic area,” explained Dr. Tina Covington, PhD., BCBA-D, LBA, Chief Operating Officer at Anderson Center for Autism. “As part of our work to make that happen, we want to develop and equip a workforce with the right skillset. Applied Behavior Analysis is well-known to be among the most effective ways to maximize potential for people of all ages who are diagnosed with autism, and we are excited to offer programs, such as this conference in November, which will help professionals bring that methodology to their work in the field.”

As part of its efforts to develop programs in the Albany area for people with autism, Anderson also intends to cultivate relationships with Albany Medical Center, St. Rose, and Capital region area school districts.

Patrick Paul, CEO/Executive Director of Anderson Center for Autism noted, “people with autism deserve a continuum of care across the life span. Everything we are doing now – from opening new programs to opening doors for continuing education opportunities – will help make that possible. We are excited about our vision for the future, and we are extremely grateful to organizations like SUNY Empire State College for their enthusiastic engagement.”

The registration fee for the second annual Partners in Applied Behavior Analysis Virtual Conference is $75 until October 31, and then $100 after November 1. Veterans and Students who wish to register are being offered discounted rates of $60 until October 31, and $75 after November 1. There will be no refunds for cancellations.