‘An Evening With Michael Bublé’ rescheduled tour dates announced

LOS ANGELES (NEWS10) — Michael Bublé has rescheduled his tour “An Evening With Michael Bublé” in February and March 2021 with an opening night in Salt Lake City on February 6.
“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out,” commented Bublé, a four-time Grammy-winning artist.
The announcement was confirmed by Beaver Productions, the national promoter and his label, Warner Records. Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.
Below is the full list of dates for rescheduled shows.
AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2021 TOUR DATES:
- February 6, 2021 – SALT LAKE CITY – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- February 8, 2021 – SAN FRANCISCO – Chase Center
- February 9, 2021 – ANAHEIM – Honda Center
- February 11, 2021 – FRESNO – Save Mart Center
- February 12, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – T-Mobile Arena
- February 15, 2021 – FT. WORTH – Dickies Arena
- February 16, 2021 – AUSTIN – Frank Erwin Center
- February 17, 2021 – OKLAHOMA CITY – Chesapeake Energy Arena
- February 20, 2021 – MOLINE – TaxSlayer Center
- February 21, 2021 – DES MOINES – Wells Fargo Arena
- February 23, 2021 – GRAND RAPIDS – Van Andel Arena
- February 24, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Fiserv Forum
- February 26, 2021 – CLEVELAND – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- March 8, 2021 – BOSTON – TD Garden
- March 11, 2021 – ALBANY – Times Union Center
- March 12, 2021 – UNIONDALE – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
- March 14, 2021 – ATLANTIC CITY – Boardwalk Hall
- March 15, 2021 – ALLENTOWN – PPL Center
- March 17, 2021 – LOUISVILLE – KFC Yum! Center
- March 18, 2021 – INDIANAPOLIS – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- March 20, 2021 – CINCINNATI – Heritage Bank Center
- March 21, 2021 – CHARLOTTE – Spectrum Center
- March 23, 2021 – RALEIGH – PNC Arena
- March 24, 2021 – GREENVILLE – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- March 25, 2021 – JACKSONVILLE – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
