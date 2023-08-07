RENNSLEAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS 10 has leaned that there is limited Amtrak service to destinations west of Albany.

Freight derailment in Montgomery County

The boards at the Rensselaer rail station showed that a train to Chicago was the only westbound service leaving from the station this evening. That Chicago train utilizes the tracks that were affected by Friday’s derailment

Amtrak’s media spokesperson sent a statement to NEWS10 stating that the tracks owner, CSX, has reopened the tracks. Speed restrictions however caused some trains to be canceled that operate through the area. Amtrak says that Full service will be restored as soon as conditions improve and it is safe to do so.

Most passengers inside the Renesselear appear to be unaffected by this rail closure. In an unrelated matter, several passengers were experiencing delays because of a late New York City bound train.

If you were affected by the Friday derailment, you can call 1-800 USA Rail for information about ticket cross honoring and refunds.