ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak revealed new plans for the unveiling of “Amtrak Airo” trains, which will debut in 2026. The new trains will look to elevate the journey and focus on comfort and efficiency.

“As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design, and world-class amenities.”

The new trains will operate on routes throughout the country, including the Amtrak Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack. They will have a more modern, spacious interior with panoramic windows and will be more fuel efficient, producing 90% less particulate emissions in diesel operations.

The new trains will also offer enhanced lighting, improved technology with digital customer information systems, touchless restroom controls, a redesigned cafe car, and onboard Wi-Fi.