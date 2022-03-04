AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam will host a Candlelight Rally for Ukraine on Tuesday, March 8. It will take place at the southside entrance of the MVGO Pedestrian Bridge.

The rally is in support of the people of Ukraine and their fight to resist the Russian invasion. Collection stations will be available for monetary donations as well as other items needed by the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian-American residents of Amsterdam will be at the rally to speak about the invasion and help collect donations. Members of the local Ukrainian community are raising funds for protective gear and first aid kits for frontline soldiers and for humanitarian purposes for refugees.

All of the money that is donated at the rally will be forwarded to Ukranian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) Capital District Branch. For those who want to write a check, they should be made payable to the UCCA Capital District, and the phrase “Aid to Ukraine” should be written in the memo.

Other items that are needed and can be donated include medical supplies, first aid kits, sleeping supplies, personal hygiene products, baby supplies, dried food, flashlights, backpacks, and duct tape.

The rally will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Those who cannot attend but want to make a monetary donation can do so online.