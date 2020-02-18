Amsterdam to disperse crows

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Amsterdam will begin to scare away crows on Tuesday.

Wildlife biologists and several other agencies will safely scare the crows starting on Tuesday and ending on Friday. Some methods they will use include pyrotechnics and lasers.

Officials said residents should keep their garbage cans closed so the crows don’t start feeding at their home. If it does happen, they said to use a bright flashlight to scare them off.

LATEST STORIES: