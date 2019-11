AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clara S. Bacon School sale was approved in Amsterdam.

The school closed in 2007. For the last 10 years, Whispering Pines Preschool has operated out of the facility.

With the passage of the vote, the preschool now has the opportunity to buy the 20-acre property at 40 Henrietta Blvd. for $224,000.