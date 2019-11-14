Amsterdam School District seeks public input in superintendent search

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greater Amsterdam School District is seeking community input as it begins its search for a new superintendent of schools.

The brief survey is asking people to give input into the characteristics and personal attributes desired in the next superintendent. The district is also asking for people to think of any opportunities or challenges faced by the next person to lead the district. All members of the school community, including residents, parents, students, and staff are encouraged to take the survey.

Survey in English

Survey in Spanish

HFM BOCES District Superintendent David Ziskin is working with the Amsterdam Board of Education as a consultant during the search process. As part of their statutory duties, BOCES district superintendents may be asked by component school boards to act as consultants during superintendent searches. Dr. Ziskin will work with the board to create recruitment material and assist with the development of selection criteria and a process for interviews.

BOCES will begin advertising the position in early January 2020 with interviews expected to begin in March. The Board of Education’s goal is to have the next superintendent in place by summer 2020.

The Amsterdam Board of Education is seeking a new district leader to replace Vicma “Vicky” Ramos, who left the district in the spring to assume the district superintendent’s position at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Amsterdam is currently under the direction of Interim Superintendent Dr. Raymond Colucciello.