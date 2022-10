AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam Police are looking for a missing person that might be in need of medical attention. Joshua T. Baker has been reported as missing as of October 21.

Baker is a male, 5’4″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. If you have information on Baker’s whereabouts, contact the Amsterdam police Department at (518) 842-1100. Check back to News10 for updates on the situation.