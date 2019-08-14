Amsterdam Police investigating shooting at gas station

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Amsterdam are searching for leads in a shooting at a gas station on Church Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the gas station on Church Street Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. to find shell casings in the parking lot and bullet holes in one of the gas pumps and a nearby vehicle.

No injuries have been reported. Police believe the shooting started as an argument between people at the gas station.

Anyone with information should contact the Amsterdam Police Department at 518-842-1100.