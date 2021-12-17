Amsterdam opening outdoor ice skating rink

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is opening an outdoor skating rink in Veteran’s Park. The rink will open for the season as soon as it becomes cold enough.

City officials said the rink was made possible through donations from the Heck family, Alpin Haus, the Barletta Boat Company and the Bill and Kristen Fenech Foundation.

“To have a community-minded business like Alpin Haus and a generous family like the Heck’s step up and make this new winter-time recreational venue possible for our residents is really special,” said Amsterdam Mayor Mike Cinquanti.

The rink will be will be open seven days a week from sunrise until 9 p.m. Public skating will be free of charge. The city said the rink will be cleared of snow as soon as possible after a weather event.