AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people gathered in Veterans Park Wednesday for the annual Movie Night celebration. A children’s movie was playing, ‘Minions the Rise of Gru’. Things turned scary however after shots rang out.

MORE NEWS from NEWS10

According to Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti the situation appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no greater threat to the public.

Cinquanti used strong language to condemn whoever was responsible for firing the shots.

“Anyone who would bring a firearm to an event where kids gathered with their parents watching a movie and shooting a gun in that event to me is a low life”

While he says no one was hurt, the mayor acknowledges Wednesday’s incident sparks fears about mass shootings at public events.

“Until last night’s incident, God forbid, fortunately no one was hurt no one was injured but unfortunately people could have been killed I’m not naïve, but as I said, it’s happening all around our country, but it never happened here”

Mayor Cinquanti says there will be an increased police presence over the next few days, patrols will be stepped up in the next few days but more rigid screening measures before people enter the park would be difficult.

“It’s a wide open park there are no Gates there’s no main entry you can get in it from every angle”, he said. “We’re not taking this any other way but very very seriously that we we need to protect from happening again” he added.

Officials aren’t the only ones reacting to the incident. Local mom Awilda Cortes who was bringing her children to Veteran’s Park says this is the first she’s hearing of an incident like this.

“That’s really bad I mean, I still feel safe coming here. It’s a very nice park but, concerning shots, that’s bad we don’t want that”, she said.

The mayor says the city will not be deterred by Wednesday’s events, and that movie night will continue through August.

Amsterdam’s “Movies in the Park”