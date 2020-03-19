Amsterdam man, family on lockdown in Italy

ITALY (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man, whose business takes him from the Capital Region to Italy, has been in lockdown there with his family since February.

Peter Farina is the founder of italyMONDO!, a heritage tourism company that helps you find long lost family.

He said the gravity of the spread of the coronavirus didn’t hit him until March 4 when the Prime Minister shut down schools and daycares. He has a 13-month old and a 2.5-year old.

He also has about a dozen employees and shut down before the order for all non-essential businesses to close. Now, they’re all waiting at home for life and business to get back to normal.

“The largest industry in Italy is tourism, and the vast majority of that revenue is from June 1 through the end of September with a peak in July and August,” he explained. “If people aren’t traveling this summer, the effects of coronovirus are going to be felt a lot later than just the virus itself.”

Farina said he hopes people in America learn from what is happening in Italy and do everything they can to prevent the virus from spreading.

LATEST STORIES: