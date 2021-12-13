Amsterdam man arrested in connection with shooting, burglary in Galway

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and burglary that took place in Galway on December 5. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Kennedy, 33, was arrested on December 10.

Kennedy is the second person to be arrested in connection with the incident. Cassandra Morsellino, 30, of Amsterdam was arrested on December 5. Police said she is accused of intentionally causing serious physical injury to the victim by stabbing them in the neck with a knife during the burglary.

Police said Kennedy and Morsellino entered a residence on Jersey Hill Road of a victim known to them with the intent to steal property. While inside, the victim was struck in the head and stabbed several times.

During the altercation, police said a loaded firearm was taken away from the victim by Kennedy. The victim was then shot by Kennedy with the gun. The victim then returned fire from another firearm, shooting Kennedy.

The victim called 911 and was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Kennedy and Morsellino left the scene before police arrived.

Police said Kennedy was dropped off at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam by a private vehicle a short time later and transferred to Albany Medical Center where he has been receiving treatment for two gunshot wounds.

Charges:

Robbery in the first degree (felony)

Burglary in the first degree (felony)

Assault in the first degree (felony)

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree (felony)

Kennedy was arraigned in the Town of Galway Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with no bail. The investigation is ongoing.