Amsterdam man accused of shooting victim in back

Eugene Luicci, 53, of Amsterdam, is facing charges after police said he shot a 24-year-old in the lower back during a verbal argument at his Bunn Street home on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Amsterdam PD)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A verbal argument led to a shooting and an arrest in the city of Amsterdam Monday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to 71 Bunn St. in Amsterdam for a report of shots fired. At the scene, witnesses and evidence confirmed a man had been shot, but he left the scene in a vehicle.

Police determined 53-year-old Eugene Luicci was the shooter. Police said Luicci and a 24-year-old male were involved in a verbal argument on the front porch of his Bunn Street home when Luicci pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot that hit the victim.

The victim was found a short time later when he flagged down a state Trooper. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower back before being taken to Albany Medical Center. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Luicci was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, both felonies. He is being held for arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.