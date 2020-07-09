Amsterdam HS graduation attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An attendee of the Amsterdam High School diploma distribution ceremony has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school district said.

Anyone who attended the event between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, June 27 may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Any Montgomery County resident who was in attendance and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or is over the age of 55 and immunocompromised should contact the county health department at (518) 853-8220.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG