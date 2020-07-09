Amsterdam HS graduation attendee tests positive for COVID-19

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An attendee of the Amsterdam High School diploma distribution ceremony has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school district said.

Anyone who attended the event between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, June 27 may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Any Montgomery County resident who was in attendance and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or is over the age of 55 and immunocompromised should contact the county health department at (518) 853-8220.

