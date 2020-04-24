Amsterdam hosts food drive for those in need

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With millions of people still not working and struggling with unemployment assistance, a local city stepped up to help its residents.

The City of Amsterdam hosted its second food drive along with the National Guard, the Regional Food Bank and volunteers from across the Northeast.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti also volunteered their time. They helped load food into cars and directed traffic. According to the assemblyman, it’s the help from the people in the community that is going to make the difference during the pandemic.

“It’s important that we come together; that we show that we are going to support one another in times of need,” he said. “In times of crisis, that’s when you see people come together the most. We are all in this together and these are difficult times, but we are going to get through this together, and you can see there is plenty of people that are willing to help their neighbors in their time of need.”

Similar events are coming up such as Feed the Truckers on Monday in Fultonville.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES