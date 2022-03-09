AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam will be hosting its 6th annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Fest. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event features food, drink specials, live music, giveaways, and contests throughout the city. The event is sponsored by Jackson Hewitt and there will be a free shuttle service between participating locations. The shuttle service is sponsored by the Irish American Club.

Stamp cards are free and can be picked up any time after 1 p.m. at any participating restaurant or bar. Get your card stamped in at least 10 participating locations and return your card to Lorenzo’s Southside by 8 p.m. to be entered into the St. Paddy’s Day Raffles. Winners will be announced on March 14.

Prizes include a $100 Mundo’s gift card, a season family pass to the Amsterdam Mohawks, Apple Airpods, foursome with cart at the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course, one free week to the Amsterdam Recreation Summer Camp, gift cards to local restaurants, and more.

The first 25 people to visit G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, Russo’s, Shorty’s Southside, or Mundo’s Cafe will get a free St. Paddy’s Day t-shirt. Designated driver wrist bands can be picked up at Southside Slices and Tuman’s. Designated drivers get free refreshments at all locations.

Locations and specials