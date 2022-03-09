AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam will be hosting its 6th annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Fest. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event features food, drink specials, live music, giveaways, and contests throughout the city. The event is sponsored by Jackson Hewitt and there will be a free shuttle service between participating locations. The shuttle service is sponsored by the Irish American Club.
Stamp cards are free and can be picked up any time after 1 p.m. at any participating restaurant or bar. Get your card stamped in at least 10 participating locations and return your card to Lorenzo’s Southside by 8 p.m. to be entered into the St. Paddy’s Day Raffles. Winners will be announced on March 14.
Prizes include a $100 Mundo’s gift card, a season family pass to the Amsterdam Mohawks, Apple Airpods, foursome with cart at the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course, one free week to the Amsterdam Recreation Summer Camp, gift cards to local restaurants, and more.
The first 25 people to visit G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, Russo’s, Shorty’s Southside, or Mundo’s Cafe will get a free St. Paddy’s Day t-shirt. Designated driver wrist bands can be picked up at Southside Slices and Tuman’s. Designated drivers get free refreshments at all locations.
Locations and specials
- DomAdi’s Deli: Corned beef sandwiches.
- Southside Slices: Corned beef reuben pizza with Guinness beer.
- Parillo’s Armory Grill: Corned beef sliders, the nutty Irishman and Leprechauns’ pizza. Hourly drink specials and giveaways. Spin the roulette wheel and winner gets a free drink.
- Shorty’s Southside Tavern: Guinness and Irish drink specials. Corned beef dinners, reuben sandwiches, and corned beef sandwiches along with a mint chocolate cheesecake dessert.
- Lorenzo’s Southside: Mulligataway soup, reuben eggrolls, reuben panuozzo, and Guinness corned beef wood-fired pizza. Irish drink specials and green beer.
- Evolve Eatery: Irish-themed food specials.
- Herk’s Tavern: Green beer, the Fuzzy Leprechaun Cocktail and other drink specials.
- Miss Blues Pet Boutique: Pet-friendly 8 oz cup of carrot, ham and potato served with a cookie for $5.
- Russo’s Bar & Grill: Irish themed food and drink specials.
- Bosco’s: Reuben pizza, drink specials, Jameson jello shots, green whiskey sour, green margaritas, and green beer.
- The Century Club: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potato and rye bread. Guinness Smithwicks on tap. A Soda Bread Contest. Stories and songs with Eileen Mack and Marni Gillard. Live music from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Insolent Willies Band.
- Sharpshooters: Drink specials and live music from Vegas Crush from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- G’s Famous Lemon Cookies: Irish pizza, white pizza with spinach sausage and rosemary, white broccoli garlic and ricotta pizza, cream of broccoli soup, and cabbage soup. Beer, wine and seltzer. For dessert, Bailey’s cheesecake, crinkle cookies with Baileys cream cheese, shamrock raspberry tarts and jumbo pistachio cookies (snowballs).
- Five Corners Deli: Reubens and Irish stew.
- Mundo’s Cafe: Corned beef reubens.
- Tuman’s: Drink specials, $10 sandwiches with a pickle, coleslaw, chips and a cookie. There will also be giveaways.
- The Rockton House: Irish drink and shot specials.
- St. Mike’s Club: Corned beef, Irish themed drink specials, and giveaways. Live music with Bobby Motyl starting at 4 p.m. You can also visit the giant Leprechaun.