AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is holding its first WinterFest on Saturday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Alpin Haus and will be at the Alpin Haus Ice Skating Rink located at Veterans Park.

There will be free skate rentals, music, smores and hot chocolate. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be provided by Montgomery County Legislator Bob Purtell and Century 21 Purtell Realty.

Throughout the day, the City of Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing and Recreation Department will be giving away 40 snow sleighs.