Amsterdam golf course opens with new social distancing rules

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local golf course is celebrating the start of another season and is doing what it can to provide the public with a safe place to get away during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course opened for its 82nd season this week — about three weeks earlier than normal. PGA Pro and Amsterdam Golf Professional on Course, Kevin Canale, said the course decided to continue with its opening because he wanted to give people a place to go that gives them a chance to get out of the house, get some exercise, and fresh air while maintaining social distance rules.

Canale said there is a list of new rules in every golf cart to help comply with social distancing regulations. He also asks the public to help follow the rules so they can keep the course open for everyone to enjoy.

“The main part of our decision was to give people a place to go,” he said. “We put in all the golf carts a list of the guidelines. We separated tees by 15 instead of the normal eight. One person per cart. We’re not putting out scorecards. All the buildings are closed, so we are just asking people to stay away from each other when you are out there.”

Call the golf course at (518) 627-2800 to schedule a tee time.

LATEST STORIES: