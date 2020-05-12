Video Updates from Officials

Amsterdam faculty, staff donate lawn signs to graduating seniors

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While local graduation ceremonies remain up in the air, one school district is working to honor their graduating seniors.

Faculty and staff at Amsterdam High School came together to donate more than $2,000 to buy lawn signs. The signs will be delivered to each graduate’s home this week by a car caravan of teachers, school buses and others led by Principal Tyrone O’Meally.

The deliveries will happen every day and will leave from the high school’s parking lot.

