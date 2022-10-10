ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire after fire has blazed up across the Capital Region over the last week. NEWS10 on the scene of more than half a dozen fire calls, including one Monday in Troy where firefighters made a particularly daring rescue.

“The husband was able to remove all the children from the fire, but where the fire was on the second floor trapped the person in the rear of the building,” explains Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon. “While engine four kept the fire at bay, the lieutenant from truck two crawled down the hallway, found the bedroom, closed the bedroom door behind him, and they removed the victim from a ladder on the side of the building.”

Sunday kicked off Fire Prevention Week and an expert tells NEWS10 when cold weather sets in, there always seems to be surge.

“In this day and age, the number of calls have gone up, the complexity of those calls have gone up,” says John D’Alessandro, Secretary for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

D’Alessandro says now is a good time to make sure your home is safe. As always, you should have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around the home.

“Now I stress working, because a lot of people have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors but they either don’t change the batteries or they take the batteries out because the one close to the kitchen always went off,” he says to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He adds every home should have an exit strategy, but just as important, you should have a meeting spot for evacuation emergencies.

“If we show up on the scene and you can’t account for everybody that was in the house or the apartment, we have to assume that somebody is still stuck in there. We have to send firefighters in. So it puts us, not only at risk, but it might delay some of the tactics we need to use to put out a fire,” D’Alessandro explains.

He says regardless of how your home is heated, you should have all sources routinely serviced and cleaned including fireplaces, furnaces, and your home’s electrical system. Finally, D’Alessandro says if you ever suspect something may be wrong or risky, it’s best to call your local fire station to give your home the once-over rather than wait and risk losing everything.

“Should you have some indication like an odor that something is just not right, don’t hesitate to call us. Don’t think that you’re bothering us. That’s why we’re here. It’s not our fire station, it’s your fire station,” he says.

D’Alessandro is also a firefighter and commissioner with the Halfmoon-Waterford Fire District. He says there will be an open house at the new fire station on Middletown Road this Sunday, October 16 at 11 a.m. so community members can take a look around, ask questions, and learn more about both fire safety and volunteering for your local fire house.