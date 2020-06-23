America’s environmental flagship departs for NYC along the Hudson River

(NEWS10) — America’s environmental flagship, Clearwater, departed from the Hudson River on Monday as it began its journey to New York City.

The new program and initiative, Our River Connects Us, is an effort to support the communities of the Hudson Valley. The two-week voyage will showcase river workers, activists, environmentalists, and many others to give a virtual look on why it’s important to be out on the river.

Their educational posts and segments are for all ages and will inform many on the culture of stewardship for the Hudson River.

“Once you get on the river the river does the job itself of showing people how beautiful it is and that it’s worth taking care of,” Hudson River Sloop Clearwater Captain Nicholas Rogers said. “So 50 years ago, this river was a cesspool. It was pretty obvious it had to be taken care of environmental, but there still environmental and social needs that exist on the river for us to still take care of.”

Many of the virtual firsthand experiences will be through livestreams and videos that will document the journey.

