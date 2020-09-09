American Red Cross seeking Black blood donors this fall

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross is emphasizing the need for African-American blood donors this fall.

The organization said Black donors play a unique role in treating those living with Sickle Cell Disease as many patients have rare blood types that are unique to certain races and ethnicities.

Currently, donors are critically needed because many blood drives, including those at schools and universities, have been canceled.

If you’d like to donate, you can make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org.

