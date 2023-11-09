ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of Veterans Day, volunteers from the American Red Cross will be collecting donations for the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center’s Food Pantry. The food drive provides support for veterans and their families facing food insecurity.

Red Cross volunteer and Vietnam Veteran George Walker is spearheading the food drive. On Saturday, Walker and other volunteers will be at the Glens Falls Red Cross Chapter Office at 333 Glen Street. They will collect items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Walker and volunteers will be at the Albany Red Cross headquarters at 33 Everett Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Cross Animal Visitation Team will also be on the scene.

The Red Cross is asking for donations of non-perishable packaged foods, including hearty soups, pasta and sauces, canned meats and tuna, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruit and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, rice, oatmeal, and granola bars. Plastic bottles are preferred. The Red Cross is also asking for new men’s sneakers in sizes 9 and up.