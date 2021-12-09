American Red Cross helps communities brace for disaster with emergency preparedness training

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Red Cross

American Red Cross

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Upstate New York is no stranger to hurricanes, floods, winter storms, and other hazards. Local Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is working with the American Red Cross to hold emergency preparedness training events.

The purpose of these events is to help community members prepare, respond and recover from weather-related disasters. One training session was held December 9 in Schenectady.

“We do this every year but this is about the season where we do see an increase in home fires. In Schenectady alone, we have had a lot of home fire responses that we’ve been to the last couple days because it’s the season where people are turning on their furnaces for the first time,” said Mike Tripodi, Disaster Program Specialist for the American Red Cross.

More emergency preparedness training events can be found on the American Red Cross of Northeastern NY website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19