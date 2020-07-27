American Red Cross encourage donors to step up as COVID-19 causes blood, plasma shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.

The organization is urging those who have fully recovered from the virus to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

For an extra incentive, the Red Cross is giving $5 Amazon.com Gift Cards to thank all blood donors sign up to give from Aug. 1-Sept. 3

Here’s a schedule of upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Albany County

Albany

8/5/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

8/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza Office of General Services, 3 Empire State Plaza

8/12/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

8/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

8/14/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Albany Marriott, 189 Wolf Road

8/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trinity Alliance Inc, 15 Trinity Place

Delmar

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Avenue

Latham

8/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road

_______________

Fulton County

Broadalbin

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Broadalbin Kennyetto Fire Department, 14 Pine Street

Johnstown

8/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Life Christian Center Church, 1680 St. Hwy 67

_______________

Montgomery County

Amsterdam

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St

Canajoharie

8/11/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Canajoharie High School, 136 Scholastic Way

Sprakers

8/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Charleston Fire Department, 480 Corbin Hill Rd

_______________

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush

8/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike

Hoosick Falls

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church, 484 Hill Road

Stephentown

8/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department Inc., 35 Grange Hall Road

Troy

8/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick Street

_______________

Saratoga County

Burnt Hills

8/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burnt Hills Fire Department, 811 Rt. 50

Clifton Park

8/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza

8/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 1 Town Hall Plaza

Galway

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Galway Volunteer Fire Company, 1985 West St

Saratoga Springs

8/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Rd

8/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 34 West Ave.

Stillwater

8/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stillwater United Church, 747 Hudson Ave.

_______________

Schenectady County

Glenville

8/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road

Schenectady

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Proctors, 432 State St

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Bridge Christian Church, 735 Crane Street

8/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Rd

_______________

Schoharie County

Cobleskill

8/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fusion Community Church, 375 North Grand Street

_______________

Warren County

Glens Falls

8/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls Community, 14 Park Street

Queensbury

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 32 Cronin Road

Silver Bay

8/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Northern Lake George Rotary, 87 Silver Bay Rd

_______________

Washington County

Granville

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 10 Columbus St.

Hartford

8/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartford Fire Department, Rt 149 and Rt 40

Hudson Falls

8/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street

