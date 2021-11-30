American Red Cross aids 2 adults, 5 children after Albany fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to seven people after a fire. The Red Cross said the fire took place on November 30 on Green Street in Albany.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and five children, ages 16, 15, two 10-year-olds, and 4. Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support.

Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire in the coming days.