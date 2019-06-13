American Red Cross aiding in Slingerlands Fire relief efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross’s New York Northeast Chapter is offering assistance to those being affected by the Slingerlands fire that started early Thursday morning. Residents of the Meadowbrook Apartment Complex located in Albany County, were evacuated early Thursday morning due to a massive fire in one of the apartment complex buildings.

The fire has destroyed one building and three others were evacuated. Red Cross workers have set up a support center in the complex’s clubhouse to help those that have been displaced by the fire.

For everyone that has been forced from the buildings, they are able to receive assistance with food, lodging, as well as clothing and personal care items. Health services are being offered in order to replace prescriptions and medical devices that may have been lost in the fire along with specialized services to any veterans affected.

The Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available and on-hand in order to assist those that have been displaced by the fire.

If you would like to volunteer, please visit the Red Cross Website here for more information or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate.